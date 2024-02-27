California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Danaher worth $274,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 328.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.43. The stock had a trading volume of 924,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,435. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $255.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.06 and a 200 day moving average of $230.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

