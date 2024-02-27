Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $303.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $189.30 and a one year high of $315.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

