BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $90.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

