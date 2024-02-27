Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Butterfly Network to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $275.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.95.
In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $36,324.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $67,464.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $36,324.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares in the company, valued at $997,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,936 shares of company stock valued at $113,959. Corporate insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
