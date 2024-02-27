Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Butterfly Network to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $275.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $36,324.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $67,464.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $36,324.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares in the company, valued at $997,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,936 shares of company stock valued at $113,959. Corporate insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 421.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

