Bruker Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Bruker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $83.55. 76,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,349. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bruker by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.