Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Preferred’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 11,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,441. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
