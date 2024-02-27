Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.4 %
BPYPN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,821. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.
