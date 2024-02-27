Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.5 %
BPYPP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 50,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
About Brookfield Property Partners
