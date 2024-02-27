Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

BPYPP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 50,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

