Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,400. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
