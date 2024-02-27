Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.