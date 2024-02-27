Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.24% of Brookfield worth $635,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. 1,250,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,946. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

