Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.62.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

