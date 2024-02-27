Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Price Target at $43.91

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.91.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

