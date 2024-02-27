Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $201.82

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

Get HEICO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HEICO

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HEI opened at $199.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. HEICO has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $200.64.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.