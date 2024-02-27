Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $39.22

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of XRAY opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 123,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 51,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

