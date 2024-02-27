Brokerages Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) PT at C$46.85

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.85.

DFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$45.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$45.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

