Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Price Target at $32.88

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 87.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

GLW stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

(Get Free Report

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.