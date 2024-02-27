Brokerages Set CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target at $48.60

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

CAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,229,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

