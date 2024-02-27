BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $16.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.6 %

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BTSG stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

(Get Free Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.