Brightcove’s (BCOV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Brightcove stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Brightcove has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

