Boralex Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Boralex Trading Down 0.9 %

BLX stock opened at C$28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.00. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$43.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.75.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Articles

