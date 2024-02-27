Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,499.75 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,576.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3,256.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

