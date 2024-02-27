Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $3,800.00 at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,499.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,576.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,256.05. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

