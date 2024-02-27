BMO Capital Markets Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$145.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on L. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$153.29.

Shares of L stock opened at C$145.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$146.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. In other news, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. Corporate insiders own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

