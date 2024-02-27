BMO Capital Markets Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$115.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.82.

Cargojet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$116.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$125.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.72.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

