BMO Capital Markets Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $63.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PEG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. 427,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.