BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$7.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.01.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65. Also, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$28,238.86. Insiders have sold 53,497 shares of company stock valued at $347,416 in the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

