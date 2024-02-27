BMO Capital Markets Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $535.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $7.32 on Tuesday, hitting $451.68. The company had a trading volume of 127,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,357. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.04 and a 200 day moving average of $391.45. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

