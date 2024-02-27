BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.50

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.50 and last traded at $124.04, with a volume of 1943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXC. TheStreet lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 488,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

