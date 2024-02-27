Blue Owl Capital Co. (OBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

