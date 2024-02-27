Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:SQ opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 399.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.