Block (NYSE:SQ) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

Block Price Performance

Insider Activity

Block stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,942,000 after buying an additional 212,218 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

