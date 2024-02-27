BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BGT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

