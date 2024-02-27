BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.72

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 75974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,625,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,735,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,389,623 shares of company stock worth $21,042,480.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,176,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $7,966,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

