BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.72

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 75974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,625,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,735,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,389,623 shares of company stock worth $21,042,480.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,176,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $7,966,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.