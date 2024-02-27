Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.25

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 7328628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.
Bitfarms Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.47.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Brian Howlett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$58,950.00. In other Bitfarms news, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$310,500.00. Also, Director Brian Howlett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$58,950.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,375 shares of company stock worth $2,153,522. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Featured Articles
