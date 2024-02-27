Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,517,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,906,714 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

