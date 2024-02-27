Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.14

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.14 and last traded at C$16.87, with a volume of 19209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.31.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

