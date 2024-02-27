Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of BHVN opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Biohaven by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 2.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Biohaven by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

