BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Truist Financial

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.56.

BigCommerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in BigCommerce by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

