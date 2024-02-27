Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Lowered to $70.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

