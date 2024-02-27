BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in BeiGene by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after buying an additional 588,294 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in BeiGene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,008,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.
BGNE stock opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $272.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.29) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.
BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
