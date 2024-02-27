Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.68

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 812431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

