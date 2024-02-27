Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.62

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.62 and last traded at $90.57, with a volume of 213842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

