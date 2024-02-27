Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.19. 419,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,266. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

