Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after buying an additional 446,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.87. 2,053,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,004,955. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
