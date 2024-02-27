Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after buying an additional 446,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.87. 2,053,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,004,955. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.