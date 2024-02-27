Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes $6.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.11. The stock had a trading volume of 992,613 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

