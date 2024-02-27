Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.43. 322,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.