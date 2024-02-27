Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 360 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. 740,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

