Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,101,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 308,925 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 62,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 161,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 260,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,486. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

