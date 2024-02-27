Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 988,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,203. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

